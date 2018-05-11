The Monitor Daily

Following the death of an 88-year-old West Virginia woman, three people have been arrested and charged. According to the … [Read More...]
Following the death of an 88-year-old West Virginia woman, three people have been arrested and charged. According to the … [Read More...]
Because there’s nothing more urgent than a cool beer on a hot summer’s day, we give you the odd and amusing story of a … [Read More...]
The Atlanta Police Department recently announced that 49-year-old Trevor King, a former police sergeant, was sentenced to … [Read More...]
Scientists discovered a series of fossilized footprints in New Mexico that suggest early human hunters tracked and … [Read More...]
New research from the National Institutes of Health at the University of Alabama in Birmingham found a link … [Read More...]
Twitter is one of the ambitious players in the competitive market of social media. The company has to deliver great results in order to … [Read More...]
On the 14th of February, a team of neurosurgeons from the Nair Hospital made medical history following a six-hour-long surgery to remove a … [Read More...]
NASA has recently Jeanette Epps is going to be part of the crew aboard the International Space Station in 2018. This will make the woman the … [Read More...]
The Indianapolis police have launched an official inquiry after an Indiana mother … [Read More...]
Donald Martin Jr, a Georgetown resident, has recently pleaded guilty in the death of … [Read More...]
On Wednesday, District Associate Judge Emily Dean held the preliminary hearing of … [Read More...]
Judge Elliott Levine, the La Crosse County Circuit Magistrate, sentenced Dylan … [Read More...]
The New York Police Department is trying to identify a dog owner involved in an NYC … [Read More...]
A Dearborn Heights mom raised some hell last week after she found out that one of … [Read More...]
A Colorado couple was recently arrested and charged with multiple counts related to … [Read More...]
The Ohio authorities have recently been confronted with one of the most usual theft … [Read More...]
During a recent press conference, a Mapleton Police Department spokesperson declared … [Read More...]
When most people think of galaxies, the first image that likely comes to … [Read More...]